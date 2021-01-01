Vintage Wicker Rattan Lampshade Pendant Light Fixture Round Hanging Ceiling Decorative

This retro chandelier hand woven with willow and rattan strips has a simple and advanced style and makes people feel comfortable. Less is more design makes your space full of artistic flavor, attracts people's attention and gives people a warm experience. It is hand woven and well made. Every part of the chandelier takes a lot of thought from the craftsman. The material is environmentally friendly and gives you the most natural experience. Adjustable height, you can adjust it according to your own needs.