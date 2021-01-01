COUNTRY LIVING Vintage Washed 3-Piece Grey Gingham Full Microfiber Sheet Set

Softer than churned butter on a summer afternoon, our washed sheet collection will keep you cozier than a bug in a rug. Fabric is polyester providing durability and continued softness. Sold in a 4 Piece set which includes 2-pillowcases (1 in twin set), flat sheet and fitted sheet. The fitted sheet features elastic all the way around for a premium fit. Offered in a classic grey gingham or soft blue floral print, the relaxed feel will work well with any decor. Mix and match these sheets with any of our COUNTRY LIVING quilt collections (sold separately).