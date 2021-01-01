From lumisource
Vintage Walnut And Light Gray Swivel Adjustable Barstool
Part of Vintage Mod Collection from LumisourceMid-century modern styleCushioned backrest and seat upholstered in fabric360 degree swivel mechanismSturdy chrome footrest and circular baseMaximum weight capacity: 250lbs.Quick Ship.Fashion meets function with the curvaceous allure of the Vintage Mod Barstool. An adjustable chrome steel base and cushioned seat and back add practicality to the artful curves of this barstool. Add it to your kitchen or bar for an impressive appeal.