Kingston Brass Vintage Wall Mount 3-Handle Claw Foot Tub Faucet with Supply Line and Drain in Polished Chrome

To wrap up your traditionally styled home decorum, incorporate the refinement of one of Kingston Brass clawfoot tub faucet packages for an all-inclusive and reliable complement to your clawfoot tub. The beautiful vintage styling of this tub filler along with the telephone style handshower will lend to a Victorian style inspiration. All included products are made from sturdy materials and a premium finish for a reliable and long lasting set to last for years to come. Includes faucet, water supply lines, angle stop valves, and drain. Color: Polished Chrome.