From stupell industries
Stupell Industries Vintage Vibes Palm Tree with A Yellow Pool Sign Photography Canvas Wall Art, 16 x 20, Multi-Color
Advertisement
Dimensions: 16 x 1. 5 x 20 Inches Proudly Made in USA Our stretched canvas is proudly created to be the focal point of your room. We printed with the finest inks on durable canvas, our art is then hand cut and stretched over a 1. 5-inch thick wooden frame. Your new piece of art comes ready to hang with no installation required. Ready to Hang - No Installation or Hardware Needed Design By Artist Daphne Polselli