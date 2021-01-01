Vintage Tiles Wall Decal

Perfect for interior home decorations, wall sticker can bring character and change the feel of your home with an intricate design of patterns and floral elements. Design and produce all wall stickers not only to be easy to apply and remove but also flexible so you can use it to decorate your walls, furniture, doors and almost any kind of smooth and even surface. Endless flexibility means that your imagination is the limit of creating decorations with products in your own and unique way. Clean very well the surface you intend to apply the sticker on. This product is self-adhesive and easy to apply and will not leave stains on walls when removed. Apply on painted surfaces at least 3 weeks after painting. If applied on wallpaper the sticker will not be removable. Can be applied on laminated surfaces, but might cause damage when removed.