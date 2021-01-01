Vintage Swim I Painting by Jennifer Paxton Parker - Wrappped Canvas Print

This painting print depicts a torso of a swimmer, in a mix of yellows, oranges, blues, and other pastel shades. Made in the USA and designed by Jennifer Paxton Parker, this print brings a vintage look to your home, with its summery beach scene and bright color palette. It's printed using fade-resistant ultra-chrome archival inks on heavy-weight acid-free paper — so you can hang this print up anywhere, whether it's in a kitchen, sunroom, or guest bedroom. Plus, with two wall hooks on the back, it's ready to hang whenever it arrives at your door. Size: 18" H x 12" W x 1.5" D, Format: Wrapped Canvas