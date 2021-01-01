From world market
Beige Vintage Style Abby Area Rug by World Market
Advertisement
-In a warm golden-beige tone with highlights of red, blue and black, this beautifully detailed area rug features a glyph design with vintage-style distressing. Made from a family-friendly low pile that's soft to the touch, it's perfect for high-traffic areas of your home and brings a stylish worldly vibe to your space. Also could be used for rugs,carpet,floor covering,indoor rugs,vintage style rugs,family friendly rugs,low pile rugs,easycare rugs,manmade rugs,machine made rugs,polyester rugs,hard wearing rugs,patterned rug,high traffic rug,living room rug,hallway rug,bedroom rug,classic style rug,persian style rugs,tribal rugs,rug with border,faded rug. By Cost Plus World Market.57003041