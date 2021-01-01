From safavieh
Safavieh Vintage Shoshoni 5 x 8 Leather Light Gray/Black Indoor Ombre Coastal Area Rug | VTL388C-5
Advertisement
Styled for today’s fashion-focused decor, Vintage Leather Rugs indulge the senses with ribbons of genuine leather in textured flat weave patterns and engaging earthy hues. A swank interpretation of traditional cowhide area rugs, Vintage Leather Rugs lend edgy elegance to mod-chic home furnishings. Safavieh Vintage Shoshoni 5 x 8 Leather Light Gray/Black Indoor Ombre Coastal Area Rug | VTL388C-5