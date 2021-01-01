From ca hometown classic 70s 80s souvenir apparel
CA Hometown Classic 70s 80s Souvenir Apparel Vintage Retro Union City California Distressed Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
This Union City California design is for those who are from Union City and want to show off their hometown pride. Wear this retro design to let people know that you visited Union City on vacation or are a proud resident. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only