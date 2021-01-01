From vintage pirate ship of the pacific ocean
Vintage Pirate Ship Of the Pacific Ocean Vintage Retro Pirate Ship And Sailboat Of the Pacific Ocean Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Sailboat and Pirate boat is what is displayed in this design. Perfect for pirate ship and sailboat enthusiasts. Makes for a great gift idea for pirate ship fans and sailboat fanatics. Great pacific ocean fans who love to sail the seas with a sail boat. A perfect pirate ship design for fans of all types of boats and ships. If you like sail ships, this is perfect for you to enjoy on deck of a sailboat. As a captain of your ship, you can be the anchor and the glue with this cool design. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only