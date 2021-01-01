Vintage Retro 22" Kaolin Clay Pedestal Sink Freestanding Bathroom Sink Without Drain & Faucet

Boasting a classic, fancy silhouette, this pedestal sink set will add a nostalgic glam to your bathroom. Comes with a sink, countertop and a pedestal, this antique brass pedestal sink offers a timeless appeal as well as great function. The stately lines and round countertop provide ample space to accommodate the soap, sanitizer and your pint-sized grooming accessories. While the freestanding design allows it to work with any wall or floor mounted sink faucets. It is constructed from kaolin clay for lasting beauty and exceptional durability. Besides, please note that the sink faucet and pop-up drain are not included.Sink Dimension: 17.72"Dia x 5.91"H (450mmDia x 150mmH)Countertop Dimension: 21.65"L x 17.72"W x 0.59"H (550mmL x 450mmW x 15mmH)Pedestal Dimension: 9.84"Dia x 25.59"H (250mmDia x 650mmH)Drain Opening: 3.94" (100mm)- Constructed from Kaolin Clay for durability and strength.- Finished in corrosion and tarnishing resistant antique brass.- Suitable for working with wall or floor mounted sink faucets.- This item includes a sink, a countertop, a pedestal and all mounting hardware. Faucet and popup drain are not included.