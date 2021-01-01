From tx hometown classic 70s 80s apparel
TX Hometown Classic 70s 80s Apparel Vintage Retro Fort Worth Texas Distressed Souvenir Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
This Fort Worth Texas design is for those who are from Fort Worth and want to show off their hometown pride. Wear this retro design to let people know that you visited Fort Worth on vacation or are a proud resident. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only