Pitbull Lovers Gifts & Pitbull Equipment Vintage Resting Pit Face I Pitbull Lovers Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Do you love pit bulls? Do you have a beautiful and loving pitbull in your home? If this is you then look no further than this vintage pitbull resting pit face funny pitbull lover apparel item. Great for pitbull owners, pitbull lovers, pitbull moms & dads Look and feel great in this amazing and cool vintage, pitbull, resting pit bull, pit bull face, pitbull lovers, dog lover, dogs, Puitbull, Gift apparel item. Makes the perfect gift for dog shows, birthdays, Christmas and gift-giving occasions. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only