Vintage Beige Pu Wood Upholstered (front) Metal Leg Veneer (melamine) Nightstand

This bed provides a commanding presence in any room. Crafted with a transitional look that is an ideal addition to any bedroom, this two drawers nightstand is accented with an elegant upholstery drawer panel and belt handle. The Kordal nightstand is crafted with chrome legs and a matching vintage beige finish. This fashionable nightstand will fuse with the surrounding decor and transform a room from ordinary into something interesting and sophisticated. Dimensions: 18" W X 28" D X 25" H.