Retro Pulse Lacrosse Gift Idea Vintage Player Gift Heartbeat Lacrosse Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

The funny lacrosse outfit with retro heartbeat lacrosse player is the perfect gift idea for any lacrosse lover and fan whose heart beats for lacrosse and who loves to carry the lacrosse ball across the field and score a goal. Wear the lacrosse player in vintage colors as a fun lacrosse gear. Show that you just love the sport. A great gift for men, women or kids for a birthday or Christmas. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only