Caboodles Vintage On The Go Girl Makeup Case - Beige/Blue

The one that started it all! The original, iconic Caboodle still features a spacious interior, removable accessory tray and flip lid mirror. Whether you met her back in the 80s or you're meeting her for the first time, the On-The-Go Girl will be your new best friend. Caboodles is here to empower a new generation with the tools to organize what they care about. Caboodles gives go-getters of every age, color and creed the organizational creativity to be who they are. We believe you deserve a colorful life filled with purpose, beauty and joy. We believe that you’re worth organizing. And sometimes a little glam and glitz are all you need to conquer the world.