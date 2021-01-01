From nashville tennessee music city gifts
Nashville Tennessee Music City Gifts Vintage Nashville Tennessee Music City Souvenir Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Nashville Tennessee Music City Souvenir Gift - Will make a great souvenir for lower Broadway tourists and visitors. Perhaps a last minute or forgotten gift for the Nashvegas natives. Featuring a Nashville TN Music City USA hand drawn distressed retro vintage style design that is perfect for the family holiday or group vacation whether walking along music row or the Broadway party scene. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only