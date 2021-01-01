American Art Decor Vintage Mopar Hemi Metal Backlit LED Sign Wall Decor for Man Cave, Bar, Garage – Battery-Operated (15” x 18" x 2")

Die-hard fans of muscle and racing cars will quickly recognize the brand behind this bold piece of wall decor. Mounted against a vibrant red background, this Hemi Mopar Garage metal sign is lit from behind using hidden, energy-efficient LED strips, giving it a mesmerizing glow from within. This piece adds a unique touch to any bedroom, living room, bar, man cave, or garage and is perfect for gifting or keeping for yourself! Pair this classic Hemi wall decor piece with other driving, garage, and car decor or display it on its own for the ultimate statement piece. Either way, we're positive you'll enjoy this one-of-a-kind vintage sign for many years to come. PRODUCT SPECS: Product measures: 15" H x 18" L x 2" D Weight: 3.8 lbs.