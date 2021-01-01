From vintage distressed love baseball number classics
Vintage Distressed Love Baseball Number Classics Vintage Mom #40 Jersey Baseball Favorite Player Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Great boys baseball birthday t-shirt and gifts and a great show of support for the baseball mom, dad, brother or sister to show who your FAVORITE player is - number 40! Number 40 baseball jersey shirts and gifts for the baseball loving mom, dad, player, coach or fan. Makes a great 40th birthday t-shirt for the baseball fan turning 40 years old. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only