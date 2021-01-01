From miniature pischer accessories & toys
Miniature Pischer accessories & toys Vintage Miniature Pischer dog Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Funny Miniature Pischer Dog breed. Perfect for every Miniature Pischer Mom and Miniature Pischer Dad. A Miniature Pischer makes it better. Cute Miniature Pischer for Miniature Pischer lovers and Miniature Pischer dog owners who got a new Miniature Pischer puppy dog. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only