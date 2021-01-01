Edenbrook Vintage Medallion Distressed Area Rug - Blue Multi-Color Style - Low Pile Perfect for High Traffic Areas 3' x 5'

A mix of contemporary and traditional, this vintage medallion rug employs a variety of soft blue hues to add a pop of color and style to any room in your home Perfectly distressed to bring a comfortable feel to your home, this rug has an 8 mm pile height that is durable and easy to clean making it perfect for high traffic areas Recommended for indoor use only, this rug is available in nine different sizes to expertly complete your living room, dining room, or bedroom Made with quality non-shedding fibers, this rug is soft to the touch and OEKO-Tex certified to ensure it meets all the highest quality standards in the industry Rug ships rolled and may have some initial creasing upon opening, for best results we recommend setting a piece of furniture on the affected area or gently back rolling to help flatten the rug; spot clean only. We strive to represent all items as accurately as possible in images, but colors may vary depending on lighting.