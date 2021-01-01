From chess player gift idea chessboard chess game

Chess Player Gift Idea Chessboard Chess Game Vintage Life is Full of Important Choices Chess Player Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

$19.99
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Funny chess motif For chess player As a gift idea with funny saying Life is Full Of Important Choices. You are looking for an alternative gift for chessmen,knight chessboard then this is Outfit a good choice. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com