From unique gifts liny
UNIQUE GIFTS LINY Vintage Lantern and Fireflies Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Unique Design Throw Pillow, Wonderful Sofa Pillow, Great gift idea for all! Beautiful Rustic Wood-plank Window View With Vintage Lantern and Flowers and lots of Fireflies. Like moths to a flame! Summer Fireflies nostalgia, Kids memories catching fireflies 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only