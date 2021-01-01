From koi fish japan gifts

Koi Fish japan Gifts Vintage Koi Fish Retro Kawaii Japanese Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

$21.99
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Koi Fish gift for any japan lover, fish fan who loves koi pond. Makes a perfect birthday, Halloween or Christmas gift for any fan of japanese and who loves koi fish. Makes a great Koi Fish gift for any fan of japan. Perfect for anyone who likes fish and koi pond. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com