From dress my cupcake
Dress My Cupcake Clear Vintage Jardin Mason Jar with Valentines Red Heart Straws, 32-Ounce
Advertisement
Includes 24 mason jars, 25 paper straws; Jars do not include lids Jars measure 6.5-inch height, 3.25-inch base, 3-inch choke Best selling Dress My Cupcake vintage paper straws measure 7-3/4-inch, are durable and made from food safe ink Ideal for rustic weddings, outdoor events, picnics and beach parties Combine with cupcake wrappers, wooden cutlery and 1000s of other Dress My Cupcake products to complete your dessert table Jars are NOT FOOD SAFE and for DECORATION ONLY., Weight: 0.5 Pounds, Manufacturer: Dress My Cupcake