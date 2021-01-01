From vine mercantile
Vine Mercantile Vintage Hibiscus Floral Botanical Pattern - Pink Magenta Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Add summer style to your look with this beautiful and trendy Hawaiian hibiscus flower pattern in black and white on a Pink Magenta background. This elegant vintage Hawaii inspired floral pattern features finely drawn botanical leaves, foliage, greenery and tropical hibiscus flowers. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only