Nostalgia Vintage Healthy Hot-Air Tabletop Popcorn Maker, Makes 12 Cups of Popcorn, With Kernel Measuring Cup, Oil Free, Perfect for Birthday Parties,

This wonderfully designed replica of the Old Fashioned Movietime Hot Air Popcorn Maker of the early 1900s and is a table-top sized party pleaser. In just minutes, family and friends can enjoy the taste of freshly popped popcorn! Its electric popping system uses hot air instead of oil, producing a light and healthy snack. This Old Fashioned Movie time Hot Air Popcorn Maker comes with a measuring cap that assures the proper amount of kernels are used in each batch. Enjoy the fresh taste of hot popcorn in minutes!