Vintage Grunge Yellow Sunflower Floral Print Oven Mitts, Heat Resistant Kitchen Waterproof Gloves With Inner Cotton Layer For Cooking BBQ Baking

Heat Resistant ,Allowing Safe Removal Of Baking Dishes And Cast Iron From The Oven And Hot Pots From The Stove; Stay Safe - Do Not Use Potholders Or Oven Mitts In A Hot Oven Or Over An Open FlameEasy Clean And Machine Washable: This Oven Gloveis Machine Washable And Reusable, Which Directly Decrease Your Using Costs.Don'T Ever Cut Your Cooking Sessions Short By Getting Burns Ever Again! Protect Yourself With These Waterproof & Versatile Heat-Resistant Gloves!No Sweating: The Extra Soft, Breathable Lining In These Kitchen Gloves Adds Heat Resistance And Allows You To Wear Them Comfortably Without Sweating. A Fabric Hook For Hanging Included.The Inner Filling Insulation Cotton Is Evenly Distributed And Locked In Each Small Lattice That Is Sewn. Ensure This Oven Gloves Pot Holder Set Is Evenly Insulated And Durable.Great Gift Choice : These Easy Care Oven Mitts Oven Glove Come With Multiple Colors, Perfect For Bbq ,Cooking, Baking, Grilling,Mother'S Day, Birthday, Holidays, Housewarming And Hostess Gifts.