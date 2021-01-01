From retro pattern gifts for vintage lovers
Retro Pattern Gifts for Vintage Lovers Vintage Geometric Art Retro Blue Circles Stars Pattern Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Retro vintage blue geometric art pattern mid century 60s 70s design. Cool gift for man, woman or teen who wears vintage clothes or loves old school graphics and geometric patterns. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only