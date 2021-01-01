From kingston brass
Vintage Free Standing Towel Stand
Advertisement
Features:Vintage collectionBase diameter: 10"Product Type: Towel StandMount Type: Free StandingStyle: TraditionalFinish: Primary Material: MetalCountry of Origin: TaiwanNumber of Bars: 3Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseSpefications:California Proposition 65 Warning Required: YesSustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: ITTO Compliant: SFI Certified: PEFC Certified: Dimensions:Height from the top of the bars to the floor: 40.25"Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 40.75Overall Length - Side to Side: 22.5Maximum Door Thickness: Overall Product Weight: 8.93Assembly:Installation Required: YesWarranty:Commercial Warranty: No Finish: Polished Chrome