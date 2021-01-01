The Pioneer Woman Vintage Floral 4-Piece Dinner Plate Set creates a lively dining experience for your friends and family. With a rustic-inspired design with scalloped and edges and a stunning floral pattern, it is a perfect addition to any gathering. Each set includes 4, 10.75-inch dinner plates. This dinner plate set is made of durable stoneware for long-lasting use. It is microwave and dishwasher safe for easy cleanup. Mix and match with other The Pioneer Woman collections to complete your kitchen. Bring some vintage charm to your home with The Pioneer Woman Vintage Floral 4-Piece Dinner Plate Set.Meet Ree:Ree Drummond is a NY Times Best Selling Author, TV personality, social media phenom, and the woman behind the popular Pioneer Woman lifestyle blog that started it all. She's also a lover of butter, basset hounds, Ethel Merman, her hunky, cowboy husband Ladd, and their four kids. Her casual country style and delicious recipes have made her a go-to for all things cooking and entertaining.