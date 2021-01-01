Tout Wear Bhutan Vintage Flag of Bhutan Love Your Country Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

This cool Bhutan flag graphic is for people who were born there or have traveled to this country for vacation. This vintage varsity text design is great for showing your pride in the country of Bhutan. A vintage flag of Bhutan design is perfect for men, women and kids who love their home country. It also makes a great souvenir design for people who love to travel and explore different cities in Bhutan. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only