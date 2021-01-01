Bruce Vintage Farm Barnwood Maple 3/4 in. T x 2-1/4 in. W x Varying L Solid Hardwood Flooring (20 sq. ft. / case)

Bruce Vintage Farmhouse is timeless classic born from timeworn beauty. For a rustic look infused with historic character, Hickory and Maple are stand-out species. Elegantly aged with a matte patina, Vintage Farmhouse hardwood's darkened edges and distinctive graining and knots create contrast from plank to plank. 2-1/4 in. width planks add to the vintage appeal. For a custom, unique look, planks in varied colors, tones and textures can be mixed together - reflective of reclaimed wood. Love your floor for years to come with the protection of our Permion Urethane finish and the assurance of a 25-year Limited Warranty. Vintage Farmhouse hardwood floors are made with more than 90% domestic content. Color: Barnwood.