Draft Legends - Fantasy Football Gifts and Apparel Vintage Fantasy Football Draft Party Kit Funny Sports Winner Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Rock any fantasy football draft party. Match your fantasy football championship ring, trophy or fantasy football decorations with this pro sports lovers merch. Score a touchdown and make this fantasy sports apparel part of your fantasy football draft kit. If you're the fantasy football commissioner, fantasy league Legend or G.O.A.T. or your rankings say I suck at fantasy football, this funny fantasy football gift is great for a mock draft or any draft party. Set your lineup and let the trash talking begin. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only