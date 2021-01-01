GTee 48th Birthday Limited Edition Version 2021 Vintage December 1973 Limited Edition 48th Birthday Party Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Retro sunset 70' 80' vintage 48th birthday clothing for 48 year old men and women to celebrate their 48th birthday. 48 Years of Being Awesome birthday party outfit for any man and woman who was born in December 1973. Fun outfit for your favorite person. Retro 48th birthday December party apparel for a 48 years old man and woman. Perfect retro vintage themed December it's my 48th birthday costume for 48 years old men and women made / born in 1973. Funny vintage 1973 forty-eight b-day I'm 48 bday clothing. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only