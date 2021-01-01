Nostalgic Warehouse Vintage Crystal Egg and Dart Single Dummy Door Knob with Egg & Dart Rose - Oil-Rubbed Bronze - 750797

Nostalgic Warehouse EADCED_SD_KH Vintage Crystal Egg and Dart Single Dummy Door Knob with Egg & Dart Rose and Decorative Keyhole Single Dummy Function: Single dummy function door hardware utilize this single dummy handle to create a uniform look throughout your home in the areas that do not require mechanical systems. Dummy door hardware is surface mounted with no locking mechanism and are used primarily for the inactive door in a double door installation serving as a pull.Features:Beautifully finished to complement your decorCrafted of high quality crystal and solid brass for lasting durabilityEasily reversible handing for your convenienceAll necessary mounting hardware in includedIncludes a 5 year limited manufacturer warrantyProduct Technologies:Solid Brass Construction: This product begins with raw bars of solid brass which are heated, and pounded into specially made dies—producing a stronger, more substantial product. The difference between lesser metals and heat forged brass is noticeable the minute you hold it in your hands—solid brass is heavier, smoother, and naturally resists corrosion.Specifications:Door Thickness: 1-3/8" to 1-3/4"Handing: ReversibleKnob Height: 2-1/4"Knob Width: 2-1/4"Knob Projection: 2-11/16"Trim Height: 8-3/4"Trim Width: 2-5/8"Product Weight: 1.5 lbs.Material: Solid Brass and Crystal Oil-Rubbed Bronze