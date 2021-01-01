From safavieh
Safavieh Vintage Cream 5 ft. x 8 ft. Area Rug, Ivory
What’s old is new again in Safavieh’s Vintage Collection of rugs inspired by the trend to recycling old carpets and over-dyeing them in brilliant colors to camouflage stains and flaws. Each rug is power loomed in Belgium of 100 percent organic viscose yarn in a low cut pile to recreate the threadbare appearance of worn vintage carpets. Yarns are deliberately dyed unevenly to add old-world character to the collection’s classic Persian and Turkish designs. Color: Cream.