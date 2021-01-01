Kingston Brass Vintage Combo Set 3-Handle Claw Foot Tub Faucet with Shower Enclosure in Polished Chrome

To wrap up your traditionally styled home decorum, incorporate the refinement of one of Kingston Brass clawfoot tub faucet packages for an all-inclusive and reliable complement to your clawfoot tub. A top-to-bottom beautiful styling is achieved with these coordinated pieces from the shower enclosure down to the drain. All included products are made from sturdy materials and a premium finish for a reliable and long lasting set to last for years to come. Includes faucet, water supply lines, angle stop valves, drain, and shower enclosure. Color: Polished Chrome.