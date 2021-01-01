Concord Global Trading Vintage Collection Montreal Navy 8 ft. x 11 ft. Medallion Area Rug, Blue

Bring fabulous style and unique interest to your space with the Vintage collection area rug from Concord Global. Power-loomed from durable Olefin yarns and featuring some distress styles that are popular in today's fashion trends. Available in a variety of sizes and shapes, this versatile rug is the perfect way to elevate any decor. It is extremely durable and will hold up the heavy traffic; for a longer lifespan, a rug pad is recommended. Color: Navy.