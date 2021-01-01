Vintage Year Born Cool Apparel Vintage Born in 1978 Retro Men Funny Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Vintage and born in 1978, all original parts funny and cool and vintage retro birthday design for those who were born in 1978. If you are proud of the year you were born or if you want to surprise someone for their birthday then grab this novelty gift design today! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only