Home Dynamix Vintage Gray/Blue 8 ft. x 10 ft. Indoor Area Rug

This Home Dynamix 8 ft. x 10 ft. Area Rug will be a great welcoming touch to your home. This rug has a transitional style, excellent as a versatile decorative piece to your space for a look that achieves the best of both worlds. It has stain-resistant fabrics, keeping it free of blemishes. It has a 100% polypropylene design, making it a durable option with remarkable longevity. This rectangular rug has a medallion motif, which adds a bohemian-chic charm to any decor. It comes in a gray shade, adding a subdued touch to your room. Color: Gray/Blue.