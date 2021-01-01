From retro style birmingham, al gifts
Retro Style Birmingham, AL Gifts Vintage 70s 80s Style Birmingham, Alabama Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
The perfect Birmingham Alabama gift or souvenir! This cool design has Birmingham in a cool retro font with colored stripe underlining. This design has a distressed look to give it a vintage classic look that everyone will love! Be ready for the compliments about this Birmingham Alabama design! Everyone will love this trendy, retro Birmingham design! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only