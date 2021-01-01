GE’s Vintage Style LED 60-Watt Replacement Amber Decorative G30 light bulb combines the retro look of antique straight filament incandescent bulbs with the benefits of LED. A dimmable warm, candlelight glow and golden-tinted glass recreate the vintage style light bulb. Thanks to its aesthetic design, the bulb provides a decorative touch even when the light is off. The long life and low energy use of GE LED Vintage Style bulbs will help you save money on energy. Use this medium-base GE LED decorative bulb in indoor chandeliers, sconces and fixtures where the bulb is visible. GE Vintage 60-Watt EQ G30 Warm Candle Light Dimmable Edison Light Bulb (3-Pack) | 33543