Nostalgia Vintage 2.5-Ounce Tabletop Kettle Popcorn Maker, Makes 10 Cups of Popcorn, With Kernel Measuring Cup, Oil Measuring Spoon and Scoop, Black/G

Keep the party rolling with a unique take on the vintage popcorn cart! Featuring a large 2.5-ounce stainless steel kettle with a built-in stirring system can pop up to 10 cups of popcorn per batch. The vented windows and lighted interior allow you to watch the popcorn popping so you know right when to empty the kettle and the tilt door allows for easy serving access. It includes an oil measuring spoon and kernel measuring cup to ensure a perfectly popped batch every time. Popcorn has never tasted so good at home!