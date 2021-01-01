Kingston Brass Vintage 2-Handle Wall-Mount Standard Kitchen Faucet in Polished Brass

Return to the antique designs of the early 20th Century with this faucet, offering detailing of refined splendor and ornate design to your home. Because of the horizontal pop that it gives, it is more of a centerpiece, perfect for planning a design around. Additionally, the unique look is great for a variety of styles from Art Deco to Farmhouse. The polished brass finish will also add a glistening elegance to your kitchen ensemble. Allow the brass construction and swivel abilities to provide a sturdy and reliant fixture as it maximizes your counter space. Let this faucet bring about an air of traditional allure to your interior home design.