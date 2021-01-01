From born in year original parts vintage style tees
Born in Year Original Parts Vintage Style Tees Vintage 1988 Original Parts Birthday Italic Dark Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Vintage style design for anyone's birthday. Get one for you and your friends. Perfect for anyone born in 1988 and is celebrating a new year. Also for anyone who is proud to have original parts. Celebrate everyday and being natural. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only