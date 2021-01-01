Born In Year Retro US Highway Vintage 1944 Original Parts USA Street Sign Birthday Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Vintage style design for anyone's birthday. Shaped like a USA highway sign. Get one for you and your friends. Perfect for anyone born in 1944 and is celebrating a new year. Also for anyone who is proud to have all their original parts. Celebrate everyday and being natural. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only