Spiegelau Vino Grande Bordeaux, Set of 4 Stemmed Wine Glass, 21.9 oz, Clear

EXQUISITE BORDEAUX GLASS SET – This classic set of 4 Spiegelau Vino Grande Bordeaux wine glasses will take your sipping experience to a whole new level. Designed with greater height and generous bowl to enhance the aroma and soften tannins of rich red wines, this crystal stemware is ideal for entertaining or the simple pleasure of a glass of fine wine at any time. Although intended for Bordeaux, these versatile wine glasses are equally suitable for any red. HIGH-END STEMWARE WITH TIMELESS ELEGANCE – The top choice for wine connoisseurs and world-class hospitality, this award-winning barware set elevates your favorite red wine. Sleek, modern curves and a traditional Bordeaux wine glass shape make these wine glasses a staple in any wine aficionado’s collection. These premium wine glasses are the perfect gift for a wine lover in pursuit of the ultimate sip. FLAWLESS LEAD-FREE CRYSTAL – Spiegelau’s expertise results in unblemished, brilliantly clear glassware that lets your wine shine. Lead-free and seamless, this refined set of wine glasses highlights the natural hue and viscosity of each wine for a holistic tasting experience. DISHWASHER SAFE – Spiegelau’s Platinum Glass process ensures your glassware’s brilliance and crystal clarity. Even when run through 1,500 dishwasher cycles during independent testing processes, these wine glasses remained flawless, without scratching, fogging, or loss of brilliance. Avoid harsh detergents and rinse thoroughly to avoid soap residue or hand wash and polish for best results. 500 YEARS OF GERMAN CRAFTSMANSHIP – From creating fine glass mirrors for the old Royal courts of Europe in the early 1500s, Spiegelau brings centuries of expert craftsmanship to modern glassware design and production. Ideal for gracious entertaining and gracious living, Spiegelau glassware is part of a proud tradition of elegance and quality, yet perfectly at home with modern lifestyles and sensibilities. Enjoy your wine in the glass it deserves., Weight: 2.3 Pounds, Manufacturer: Spiegelau