Vine Stickers 67pcs Green Lively Laptops Water Bottles Toys and Gifts Cars Stickers Cartoon Anime Aesthetic Sticker Pack for Teens Girls Women.

VINE STICKERS - Size 5-8cm. Perfect to embellish Laptops, Macbook, Trackpads, Keyboards, Backpacks, Skateboards, Luggage, Water Bottles, Scrapbooks, Mirrors, Notebooks, Journals, Cars, Bumpers, Bikes, Bedroom, Travel Case, Motorcycle, Snowboard, PS4, XBOX ONE. Feel free to customize your belongings, make your personality shine! HIGH QUALITY To Purchase This Sticker, Please Choose Store. All our Laptop Stickers are made of superior vinyl PVC. Its waterproof and sun-proof. The color hardly fades out, you just need to use your imagination and create works with our Graffiti Vinyl Stickers! SURPRISE GIFT Our assortment of the graffiti decals is your right choice when choosing a gift for your friends, kids. These creative patches will be the best present to make a cool room or for DIY decoration. KIDS AND TEENS FAVOR This series of stickers including 65pcs are specially designed for kids and teens. What surprises you is that you will n